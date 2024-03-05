Broda Shaggi Advocates Gender Equality, Says ‘I’m a Feminist’

Samuel Animashaun, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, voices his support for gender equality while emphasizing a nuanced view on relationship dynamics. In a recent interview on actress Iyabo Ojo’s podcast, “Gold Room with Iyabo Ojo,” the skit maker delved into his thoughts on the subject.

Despite his endorsement of gender equality, Broda Shaggi expressed his belief in a certain level of responsibility that a woman should offer her partner in a relationship. This perspective sheds light on the complexities of modern relationships, where equality and traditional values often intersect.

“I’m not a fan of big weddings, even if I’m going to get married. I don’t think you should rush into it,” he told the actress. “I’m the type of person that likes to protect what I have. And I’m a one-man-one-woman type of person. If I should find [a wife], I have to be sure that this is the person I’m spending the rest of my life with,” he added.

“Ladies right now, feel we’re all the same, men and women. I’m a feminist as well. I believe in equal share. I believe in equal power for both genders. But I just feel there is a certain level of responsibility, on both parts, that a lady should give her man, which is very important. That doesn’t mean the man should maltreat her,” he said.

During the interview, he also spoke about the pressures of maintaining fame and retaining his spot as a top skit maker.

“I’ve tried to remain myself and not force anything because for me, originality has worked and still works for me. The journey has not been easy. It’s been rough. It’s been crazy so far,” he said. “There is this saying that getting to the top is hard, but maintaining the top is harder. That is actually like the hardest point,” he added.