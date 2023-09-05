Broadcast Of PEPT Judgment A Trick – Charly Boy

Entertainer and activist, Charly Boy, has said the move to make a live broadcast of the judgment to be delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,PEPT, could be a trick.

On Monday, announcement rent the air that the judgment to be delivered on the case brought by former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, against the victory achieved by President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 polls, will be delivered on Wednesday.

It was also announced that the judgement proceedings will be televised live.

However, in post on his X account, Charly Boy believes the broadcast is a trick to prevent Nigerians from storming the court premises on Wednesday.

He said, “The PEPT may not air the live broadcast of the final verdict on the 6th of September 2023 the former announcement could be a trick to preventing Nigerians from coming to the court on that day.

“We, therefore, encouraged all the Abuja residents and other well-meaning Nigerians to show up in court in their large numbers, kindly disregard the promising of live broadcast by the TRIBUNAL it might not be possible.”

For weeks now, there have been campaigns tagged “All Eyes on the Judiciary” by some opposition elements aimed at preventing the judiciary from issuing an undesireable verdict.

Those behind the campaigns, which came in the form of billboards and social media hashtags, have also vowed to storm the court premises to put pressure on the judges against issuing judgment that might not favour their candidate.

Meanwhile, as the verdict day approaches, the Department of State Services, DSS, has issued an alert warning parents to urge their children to stay away from being mobilised for protest.

The secret police said it had uncovered plans to stage Violent protests across the country, adding that politicians were behind the plots.

Concise News will be available to provide updates on the PEPT judgment and matters that will arise after it is delivered.