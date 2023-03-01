British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Congratulates Tinubu

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has congratulated the winner of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

Reacting, Sunak, in a tweet, stated that he looks forward to working with Tinubu.

He wrote, “Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria.

“The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”

Tinubu won the election by defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and others.