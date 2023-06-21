British High Commissioner Commends Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal

High Praise for the Removal of Fuel Subsidy and Economic Policies

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has expressed admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s boldness in removing fuel subsidy, hailing it as a significant step in the right direction.

Montgomery also commended the administration’s other economic policies, recognizing their potential for fostering foreign investments.

Fruitful Meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima

Following a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja, the British High Commissioner shared his positive impressions with State House correspondents.

The discussion centered on strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, particularly in the realm of enhancing economic collaborations.

Nigeria’s Economic Decisions Garner International Attention

Richard Montgomery highlighted that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has made substantial economic choices that have garnered global recognition.

These decisions not only contribute to the country’s growth but also present attractive opportunities for foreign investors.