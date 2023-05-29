Brilliant Entrepreneur – PDP Mourns Dokpesi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is devastated by the death of one of its leading member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi.

The party described Dokpesi as an exceptionally committed and courageous nationalist, an insightful and loyal Partyman; brilliant and resourceful entrepreneur who was steadfast in his selfless contributions towards the unity, stability and development of the party and the nation at large.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read in part, “As a patriotic Nigerian, High Chief Dokpesi deployed his media empire of Africa Independent Television (AIT) Ray Power FM and Faaji FM to champion the course of national development, promoted greater and affordable access to information across the country, stimulated good governance, enhanced economic growth and development in all critical sectors and opened our nation to international limelight and opportunities.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian, who put the interest and wellbeing of our nation above every other consideration and made numerous positive landmarks in our national political, economic and social landscapes.

“Chief Dokpesi’s death is indeed a colossal national loss and a big blow to the PDP family.

“The PDP condoles with the Dokpesi family, the Daar Communication Group, the Government and people of Edo State, the Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, the Edo PDP family and prays to the Almighty God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss and to High Chief Dokpesi, eternal rest in His Bosom.”