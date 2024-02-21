Brentford’s Onyeka Credits AFCON for Fitness Boost

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has acknowledged that his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations has contributed significantly to his enhanced fitness level.

Onyeka played a pivotal role as a member of the Super Eagles squad, which secured a second-place finish at the AFCON 2023 finals. Throughout the tournament, the 26-year-old featured prominently, starting in all seven games for the Nigerian national team.

His notable performances extended to the domestic arena, as evidenced by his commendable display in Brentford’s recent 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Following the match, Onyeka articulated that his involvement in the AFCON tournament had a positive impact on his overall performance level, highlighting the benefits of participating in high-intensity competitions at the international level.

“Going back to Africa, helping my team, coming back fit, it’s been really good. I feel really fit,” he told the club’s official website.

“It was hard, but it was also good, especially defending and on counter-attacks. We came here believing we could do it again, so to lose 1-0 is sad, but it was a good performance.

“It’s hard because they move the ball really quick, so we needed to adjust as quick as possible. We did that pretty well in the first half and the second half; defensively we did really well.”