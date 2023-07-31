BREAKING: Tinubu To Address Nigerians Monday

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation by 7pm today.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President (Special duties, Communications & Strategy), Dele Alake.

The President will use the national broadcast to outline government intervention programmes that will help businesses and households to cope with the current economic headwinds.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.