BREAKING: Tinubu Scores 1,271 To Beat Osinbajo, Lawan, Others

All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest votes in the party’s presidential primary.

Tinubu scored 1,271 votes to beat other aspirants.

Result breakdown as follows:

1. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – 1,271

2. Rotimi Amaechi – 316

3. Yemi Osinbajo – 235

4. Ahmed Lawan – 152

5. Yahaya Bello – 47

More to follow…

6. Dave Umahi – 38