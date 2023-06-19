BREAKING: Tinubu Retires Service Chiefs, Advisers, Comptroller Of Customs
President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.
The newly appointed Officers are:
S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS
Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser
Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff
Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff
Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff
AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff
DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police
Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence
Mr President has also approved the following appointments:
S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS
Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander
Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja
Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State
Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger
Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja
Similarly, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows:
S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS
Maj. Isa Farouk Audu
(N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery
Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery
Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence
Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament
Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armament
Mr. President has also approved the appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely:
S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS
Hadiza Bala Usman Special Adviser, Policy Coordination
Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy
Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate)
Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)
Finally, the President has approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.
It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.