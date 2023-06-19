BREAKING: Tinubu Retires Service Chiefs, Advisers, Comptroller Of Customs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The newly appointed Officers are:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

Mr President has also approved the following appointments:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander

Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Similarly, the President has approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

Maj. Isa Farouk Audu

(N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery

Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament

Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armament

Mr. President has also approved the appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

Hadiza Bala Usman Special Adviser, Policy Coordination

Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate)

Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Finally, the President has approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.