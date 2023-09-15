BREAKING: Tinubu Nominates Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

President Bola Tinubu has selected Yemi Cardoso as the nominee for the position of Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This pivotal decision marks a new chapter in the financial leadership of the nation.

Cardoso is the Chairman, Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria.

Tinubu’s nominations extend beyond the role of Governor, with the appointment of four esteemed individuals as deputy governors, each bringing a wealth of experience to the CBN. The nominees for deputy governor positions are Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello.

This diverse and experienced team is poised to shape the future of Nigeria’s financial landscape, promising stability and growth in the nation’s economy.

The selections reflect Tinubu’s commitment to fostering economic prosperity and stability during his tenure, and they await confirmation by the appropriate authorities before taking up their roles in leading the CBN.