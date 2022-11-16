Headline

BREAKING: Tinubu Meets CAN Leadership In Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja.

CAN was led by its President, Daniel Okoh

Present during the meeting included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, amongst others.

