BREAKING: Tinubu Dissolves FG Board Of Parastatals, Agencies, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the governing boards of all federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

This decision reflects the administration’s commitment to organizational restructuring and ensuring effective governance across various sectors.

Exemptions for Boards Listed in the Constitution

While the dissolution affects a wide range of entities, it is important to note that boards, commissions, and councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, remain unaffected.

This selective approach underscores the recognition of specific bodies whose operations and mandates require continuity and specialized oversight.

Interim Measures and Compliance

As the process of constituting new boards commences, chief executive officers of the parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies are instructed to refer all matters requiring board attention to the President through the permanent secretaries of their respective supervisory ministries and offices.

Permanent secretaries, in turn, are directed to channel such correspondence through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ensuring a streamlined communication flow.

To ensure adherence to this directive, all ministries, departments, and agencies are obligated to comply with the provided guidelines.

Furthermore, permanent secretaries are specifically tasked with notifying the chief executive officers of the affected agencies under their respective ministries/offices, emphasizing the need for immediate compliance.