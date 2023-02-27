BREAKING: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi In Ondo

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been declared as the win er of the presidential election in Ondo State.

The announcement was made by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday.

Tinubu scored a total of 369,924 votes to defeat his closet rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 115,463 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who polled 47,350 votes.

Concise News learnt that Tinubu also won in Ogun State and is apparently leading in other South-West states except Lagos State which he once governed for eight years.

Obi of the Labour Party is currently leading in Lagos with votes from two more local government areas yet to be collated.