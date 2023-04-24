BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives In Nigeria From France

President-elect Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria after spending time on vacation in France.

This was disclosed by the Director Media and Publicity Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on Twitter.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu was received at the airport in Abuja by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima; some governors and his supporters.

Before his vacation in France, the President-elect participated in the lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia. This was weeks after winning the February 25 presidential election.

