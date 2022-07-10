BREAKING: Tinubu Announces Shettima As Running Mate

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has announced the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

This was after Ibrahim Masari stepped down as his placeholder running mate on Sunday.

This confirmed the rumours that Tinubu will be running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Concise News learnt that Tinubu had earlier arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina at 1:15pm on Sunday from where he joined Governor Masari for about an hour drive to Daura.

He’s currently holding a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina.

More details to follow…