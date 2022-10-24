BREAKING: Thugs Attack Jandor Campaign Train, Injure Journalist, Others

The Campaign train of the Lagos State governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party , Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has been attacked today while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government.

According to a statement signed by the state publicity Secretary of the party, Hakeem Amode, the attack was carried out by thugs sponsored by the All Progressives Congress.

He said the attack led to injuries of several members of Jandor’s entourage and press men.

The statement continued, “As of the time of this press statement, one of the news reporter is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are been treated.

“The thugs that attack the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-JANDOR recently and we would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 29, 2023.

“We would like to call on the Commissioner of Police of Lagos state and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and neccesary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future and to instill confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We would like to also strongly warn those that are hell bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation.”