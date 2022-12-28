Headline

BREAKING: Seven Burnt To Death In Ijebu-ode Expressway Crash

A fatal crash has occurred along the Ijebu-ode expressway some metres after Odogbolu in Ogun State.

A total of 15 persons were involved in the crash, seven were injured while seven persons were burnt beyond recognition

Number of vehicle involved 01 with registration number AGL886YD a Mazda bus.

The suspected causes of the lone crash were excessive speed and mechanical deficiency which resulted to fire outbreak.

The injured victims were taken to General Hospital ijebu-ode and the burnt bodies were also deposited at the same hospital morgue

The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, reiterated on speed violation among motorists and advised them to shun speed especially this period of high motorization and also pay attention on vehicle routine check to detect any fault on time.
He also sympathize with the family of the crash victims.

