BREAKING: Sammie Okposo Is Dead

Popular Gospel musician Sammie Okposo is dead.

The singer reportedly slumped and died at his home this morning. He was 51.

His death was announced by his family in a statement that read, “It is with a heavy heard but with total submission to God that I announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Minister of God, Sammie Okposo. Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. More details about the burial will be communicated soon.

“We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels. We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”