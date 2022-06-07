Headline
BREAKING: Presidential Aspirants Back Adamu, Reject Governors’ List
Seven Presidential aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, have dismissed the names of five presidential aspirants purportedly to President Muhammadu Buhari to select a consensus candidate, stressing that they were not consulted before the Governors arrived at the decision.
The aggrieved aspirants in a terse statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday shortly after a brief meeting in Abuja described the move as shambolic and an already failed attempt to sideline other aspirants particularly those from the South-East and South South.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Ezrel Tabiowo, an aide to presidential aspirant and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
More to follow…