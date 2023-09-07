BREAKING: Police Probe Death Of Missing FUOYE Student

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of Atanda Modupe Deborah, a 200 level nursing student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Deborah, who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023, was found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall of the school.

Reports also have it that her corpses was found with eyes plucked out.

While appealing to everyone to be calm, the CP Dare vowed that the police will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

“The Command enjoins anyone with useful information concerning the ugly incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or State CIID or call 09064050086/08053499199.

“Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy while 10 suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigatio,” the police said in a statement.