[BREAKING] Owo Attack: Amotekun Arrests Suspected Killers Of Catholic Church Worshippers

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” has arrested some suspects in connection with the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

This was confirmed by the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, on Thursday.

Concise News reported that terrorists stormed the church on June 5, fired shots at worshippers and killed 40 people while many others sustained injuries.

The victims who were killed have since been given a mass burial.

Speaking on the arrest, the Amotekun boss, however, fIles to give the actual figure of the suspected terrorists arrested but expressed assurance that all the attackers of the worship center would be apprehended.

He said, “As regards the Owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation and we made some arrests and we have also recovered some vital things which we are working on.

“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue as well as well number of equipment. On that day, we pursued them to the point that we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursuing them We have told you that until we get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.”

He also said 71 other suspects paraded by the Corps were arrested within the last one month for various offenses ranging from armed robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping, raping, fraud and human trafficking.

“The 71 suspects were picked while committing offenses and others were tracked to their hideouts in the forests. We have been able to get a cartel that specialises in stealing and dismantling motorbikes which we all know as okada. Also, we were able to recover over 50 bikes during the operation from these criminals.

“We also got reports from some herdsmen that their cattle were stolen. We went after them and brought the cows back to the Fulani herdsmen that owned the cow. We have a group of small boys who are under 18-year old that turned themselves into a cartel of criminals in a particular local government in Ondo State and armed themselves. They actually belong to a cult group called ‘Agbado’. We were able to arrest 12 out of the 17 members.

“We have about three to four suspected kidnappers and we intend to take most of these suspects, especially the ones we have concluded their investigations to the DPP and for their onward prosecution in court.”