BREAKING: OPEC Secretary General, Barkindo, Is Dead

Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, is dead.

Concise News learnt that he died about 11pm on Tuesday.

NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, made the announcement Kate Tuesday.

Kyari tweeted, “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday had described Barkindo as a worthy ambassador of the country, when he received him at the State House.

Barkindo’s tenure as OPEC Secretary General comes to an end on July 31.