BREAKING: Obasanjo Endorses Obi For Presidency

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for presidency.

He made the endorsement on Sunday in his New Year message to Nigerians.

He said, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” the former president said.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary.

“Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”