BREAKING: Mama Biafra Regains Freedom From DSS Custody

Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

This was disclosed by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPO.

He wrote on Facebook, “I am very delighted to inform you all that Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of DSS dungeon.

“Thank thee ChukwuOkike Abiama for this huge success.

“We are not relenting, every prisoners of conscience, including Our indefatigable Client, ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU will soon regain their freedom.

“We in the legal team, are doing everything legally permissible to make it happen, we are not resting on our oars at all, be assured.

“Forward ever and backward never!”