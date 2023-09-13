BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Wants Yoruba Language in Blue Line Train Instructions

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed the need for the use of Yoruba language in train instructions and announcement of the newly launched Blue Line Rail services in the state.

To the effect, the House invited the Lagos Metro Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, for deliberations on the matter.

The House, in a terse statement, also called on the Ministry of Environment to commence immediate clearing of drainage channels and canals across the state.

Other part of plenary saw the House confirming Tolani Akibu who was one of the nominees of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akibu had initially been stepped down by lawmakers.

The House has now adjourned plenary until Tuesday, 19th September, 2023.