BREAKING: Justice Tanko Muhammad Resigns As CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has resigned.

Muhammad who tendered his resignation on Sunday night cited ill-health as the reason for his decision.

The next most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is currently preparing to be sworn-in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to reports, a formal announcement will be made shortly.

Only last week, 14 justices of the Supreme Court had written him a letter to lament the decrepit state of affairs in the apex court.

