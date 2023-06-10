BREAKING: Emefiele Not In Custody – DSS

Reports of Arrest Spark Speculation on Emefiele’s Whereabouts

Speculation and uncertainty arose when reports surfaced claiming that the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The news of Emefiele’s alleged arrest followed his suspension by President Bola Tinubu, further fueling the speculation surrounding his current whereabouts.

DSS Takes to Twitter to Clarify Emefiele’s Status

In response to the circulating reports, the DSS addressed the situation on Twitter, firmly stating that Emefiele is not in their custody.

The tweet read, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

The statement aimed to clear the air and provide accurate information regarding Emefiele’s status.

Emefiele Faces Accusations of Terrorism Sponsorship

Emefiele finds himself embroiled in allegations of sponsoring terrorism and engaging in round-tripping activities.

These serious accusations have added to the complexity of the situation, prompting heightened interest and scrutiny.