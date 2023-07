BREAKING: Emefiele Gets Bail In Tune Of N20m

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to the tune of N20m and a surety in like sum.

Emefiele on Tuesday appeared before the judge over charges bordering on illegal possession of firearm.

The charges were leveled against him by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Details later…