BREAKING: Crude Oil Explosion Kills Dozens In Rivers

An explosion from a crude oil tapping point in Rumuekpe commumity in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State has left dozens including women dead.

According to report, the incident occurred at about 2am on Friday when one of the buses loaded with crude went up in flames while trying to navigate to an illegal refining point in the area.

The incident was confirmed by an environmentalist and executive director Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, Fyneface Dumnamene.

According to him, he received news of the incident through its ‘Crude oil spill alert response system.

Meanwhile, the police are currently at the scene of the incident.

More to follow…