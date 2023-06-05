Headline

BREAKING: Court Puts NLC, TUC Planned Strike On Hold

Anthony Adeniyi41 mins ago
14
NLC
NLC members

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, from going on strike from Wednesday as planned, until the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice O. Y. Anuwe issued the order on Monday and adjourned further hearing till 19 June.

The NLC had threatened to embark on strike following the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy as announced by President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration day.

Details later…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi41 mins ago
14

Related Articles

Tinubu

Tinubu Charges Security Agencies On Information Sharing

2 hours ago
NLC Ajaero

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Says Division In Ranks Fake News

3 hours ago

NLC Can’t Stop Fuel Subsidy Removal – Fani-Kayode

11 hours ago
Adams Oshiomhole

Fuel Subsidy: No Going Back To N194 Per Litre – Oshiomhole

11 hours ago