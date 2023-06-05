BREAKING: Court Puts NLC, TUC Planned Strike On Hold

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, from going on strike from Wednesday as planned, until the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice O. Y. Anuwe issued the order on Monday and adjourned further hearing till 19 June.

The NLC had threatened to embark on strike following the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy as announced by President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration day.

