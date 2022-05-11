BREAKING: Buhari Orders FEC Members With Political Ambitions To Resign

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all Ministers with ambition for the 2023 elections to resign from his cabinet.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Those affected are Ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.