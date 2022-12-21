BREAKING: Buhari Launches EYEMARK App For Monitoring, Evaluating Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Monitoring and Evaluation App EYEMARK when he presided over FEC in State House on Wednesday.

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Ikanade Agba, had justified the development and planned deployment of the ‘Eye-Mark Web Application’ in tracking, monitoring and evaluating execution of development projects embarked upon by the Federal Government countrywide.

Agba said that the GRID 3 geo-spatial technology, which is domiciled in the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the Planning Arm of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, would ensure transparency and integrity in projects execution through citizen participation.

He said, “To ensure more credibility in the generation of information, better utilisation and ownership by stakeholders, the ministry is moving forward with incorporating and deploying more innovative tools and strategies to promote transparency, citizen participation and ownership of the M&E processes.

“Among these innovative strategies is the current development by the ministry of a citizen-centric web application, the Eye-mark that will provide citizens with capability to track and report back on projects and programmes earmarked in the government’s annual budgets.”