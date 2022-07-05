BREAKING: Bandits Attack Buhari’s Convoy In Katsina

Bandits have attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari while it was on its way to Daura, Katsina State.

The President was visiting Katsina for the Ileya Festival when the incident happened.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, praised the security detail of the President for repelling the attack.

He wrote, “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”