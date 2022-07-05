Headline

BREAKING: Bandits Attack Buhari’s Convoy In Katsina

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
15
Muhammadu Buhari

Bandits have attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari while it was on its way to Daura, Katsina State.

The President was visiting Katsina for the Ileya Festival when the incident happened.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on Tuesday, praised the security detail of the President for repelling the attack.

He wrote, “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
15

Related Articles

Otedola Tinubu

Tweeps Slam Otedola For Endorsing Tinubu For President

14 hours ago
Aloy Ejimakor

Sectarian Impulses Responsible For Insecurity, Massacres — IPOB Lawyer

14 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu

Strangers Have Taken Over Forests In Southern Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Alleges

14 hours ago
lai mohammed

Lai Mohammed Blames ISWAP For Attacks On Christians

21 hours ago