BREAKING: Baba Ijesha Sentenced To 16 Years For Sexual Assault

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been found guilty by of sexual assault involving a minor.

This was at the Special Offences Court at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Thursday.

The Yoruba actor has been in a protracted legal battle after he was said to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

The charges were proffered against him by the Lagos state directorate of public prosecutions (DPP).

Presiding Judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault in a two-hour judgment.

However, the Judge discharged and acquitted the actor of count one and count six bordering on sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The actor was immediately sentenced to 16 years in jail.