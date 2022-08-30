BREAKING: Appeal Court Nullifies N20bn Damages Against DSS On Igboho

The Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday set aside the judgment which declared the attack on the house of Yoruba nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho illegal.

The court also nullified the N20 billion exemplary and aggravated damages awarded against the Department of State Security (DSS) for the attack, describing it as outrageous.

Justice Muslim Hassan, in his judgment, held that the Oyo State High Court lacked jurisdiction on the matter, adding that the judge should not have awarded damages based on his personal parameters.

