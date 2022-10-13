Headline

BREAKING: Appeal Court Discharges, Acquits Nnamdi Kanu

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu
Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday discharged and acquitted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who had earlier stated that the rendition of Kanu from Kenya was declared illegal by the court.

Ejiofor wrote, “Onyendu MAZI NNAMDI KANU’s abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya is declared illegal and consequently constitutes a bar to further proceeding /trial . Court Held that It was done in clear and egregious violation of extant international laws , there is no justification whatsoever even the warrant of arrest issued in NIGERIA can not justify the illegality in the abduction and extraordinary rendition of ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU.
Await final pronouncement, judgement still ongoing!”

Giving an update, he said, “Appeal allowed , Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU, discharged and acquitted.
We have won. Victory victory victory victory.”

