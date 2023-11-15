Appeal Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s Election

The Appeal Court in Lagos has affirmed the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The re-election had been challenged by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, the forgery claim (against Sanwo-Olu) was labelled by the Appeal Court as a pre-election matter. “Tribunal was correct to have dismissed same,” said the Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court also stated that the PW5’s statement in the case was incompetent, illegal and rightly struck out. Appellants disobeyed clear, statutory provisions, said the Appeal Court.

The court further ruled that the Appellants went against the grain of the law and cannot complain about the Tribunal’s decision.