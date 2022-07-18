BREAKING: Actress Ada Ameh Dies In Delta Hospital

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has been confirmed dead.

She died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded anonymity said on Monday morning.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

She was confirmed dead at the hospital where she was rushed to.

The actress is known for her role as Emu in African Magic family drama, The Johnsons.

More details to follow…