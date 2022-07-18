Entertainment

BREAKING: Actress Ada Ameh Dies In Delta Hospital

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
21
Ada Ameh
Ada Ameh

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has been confirmed dead.

She died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded anonymity said on Monday morning.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

She was confirmed dead at the hospital where she was rushed to.

The actress is known for her role as Emu in African Magic family drama, The Johnsons.

More details to follow…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
21

Related Articles

Sola Onayiga

Fuji House Actress, Sola Onayiga, Is Dead

6 hours ago

Things Are Expensive Now, Give God More Than 10% Tithe, Gospel Agochukwu Tells Christians

9 hours ago
Naira Marley

EFCC Presents More Evidence Against Naira Marley, Trial Adjourned Till Sept 26

2 days ago

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps APC, Says I’m Obi-centric Now

3 days ago