Brazil Will Focus on World Cup Now – Endrick

Endrick has stated that Brazil will now concentrate on the World Cup following their exit from the Copa America.

Brazil was eliminated from the 2024 tournament on Sunday after losing to Uruguay on penalties (4-2) following a goalless draw.

Speaking after the game, Endrick said, “We want to put Brazil on top. We will continue to work and prepare for the World Cup.

“I know that it is very difficult at this moment, but I hope that we will have the support of all Brazilians.”

Uruguay will advance to face Colombia in the semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colombia secured their spot in the semi-final by defeating Panama 5-0 in Arizona.