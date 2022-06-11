Brave Man Averts Calamity, Drives Burning Truck Out Of Residential Area

A Delta man, Ejiro Otarigho, has been hailed for driving his burning truck away from a residential area and to a safe place on Friday.

Videos of the burning truck being driven out to the outskirts of the neighbourhood have been trending on Facebook.

A Facebook user, Agba Abraham, identified the truck driver and said, “Mr Ejiro Otarigho the heroic driver that risked his life to save lives and property at Agbarho Town, Ughelli North