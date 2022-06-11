News

Brave Man Averts Calamity, Drives Burning Truck Out Of Residential Area

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
49

A Delta man, Ejiro Otarigho, has been hailed for driving his burning truck away from a residential area and to a safe place on Friday.

Videos of the burning truck being driven out to the outskirts of the neighbourhood have been trending on Facebook.

A Facebook user, Agba Abraham, identified the truck driver and said, “Mr Ejiro Otarigho the heroic driver that risked his life to save lives and property at Agbarho Town, Ughelli North

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
49

Related Articles

David Umahi

Ebonyi Medical Varsity Holds Maiden Matriculation

10 hours ago
ICPC

ICPC To Support NDPB To Achieve Efficient Data Protection

10 hours ago
Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi Will Still Fly APC Flag With El-Rufai As His Running Mate – Prophet

10 hours ago

Zulum Decorates ADC With New Rank, Calls Him Dedicated

23 hours ago