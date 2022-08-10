Boy Accidentally Kills Nigerian Mum In US

A Nigerian mum, Ayobiyi Cook, has been accidentally shot and killed by a 12-year-old boy at their home in Forestdale, Alabama, United States on Monday.

CBSNews reports that the boy had initially lied to the police about the true nature of the incident.

“The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible. The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,” The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said in a statement.

Investigators say evidence supports that the shooting was unintentional.

Cook’s husband, Djuan Cook, in a Facebook post said the deceased was known as “Yo” or “YoYo.”

He said that funeral arrangements would be held on August 12. “Orange was Yo’s favourite colour so feel to wear it as we celebrate her life,” he wrote.