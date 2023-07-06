Borrow, Sell Your TV To Attend My Church – Pastor Gospel Agochukwu

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu, the leader of Shekina Arena Gospel Ministry International based in Port Harcourt, has made an unusual request to his followers. He urged them to save money, borrow if necessary, or even sell their televisions in order to attend his upcoming church program.

According to Agochukwu, those who are unable to gather enough funds for transportation to the event are facing a severe spiritual attack.

He expressed surprise and bewilderment that some individuals living within the country would complain about the cost of travel to Port Harcourt, considering the fact that free accommodation, meals, and registration would be provided.

The pastor took to his verified Facebook page to share this message on Wednesday. He also mentioned that a fellow pastor from the United States would be attending his church program, further questioning why his Nigerian followers would find it challenging to cover transportation expenses.

He wrote, “Who has bewitched this generation of ministers?

“Who has put great men in the womb of destiny under strong manipulation

“Revd Dr Chidi Okoroafor is currently in the USA for a ministers conference and he will be flying from there straight to Port-Harcourt for this One Time Life Encounter with me.

“You that are in Nigeria are complaining of Transport money to Port-Harcourt even when there is Free Accommodation, Free FEEDING and Free Registration.

“You are under strong attack if transport is your problem in attending this program.

“I advise you to start now to start saving money, borrow or sell your television. How can you be watching television when you haven’t sharpened your vision yet?” (sic)