Borno: Zulum Commissions 300 Traffic Marshals, Upgraded Office

Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday, innaugrated 300 first batch of Road Marshals and commissioned renovated office of the Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA).

Borno State Government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) trained and equiped the Marshals.

Chief of Staff to Borno State Governor, Professor Isa Marte Hussaini, inaugrated the Marshals on behalf of the governor who is away in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for lesser Hajj.

The graduation ceremony and passing out parade took place at the agency’s newly renovated Head Office along Baga Road, Maiduguri.

BOTMA was established in 2019 by Governor Zulum with Hon. Hussaini Bulama as Chairman and Baba Shehu Tijjani as General Manager, with the aim of bringing discipline and sanity to the transport sector as well as enhanced revenue remittance.

Hon Abubakar Tijjani, Borno State Commisioner for transport, under whose ministry BOTMA was established commended the effort of Governor Zulum for his foresight in establishing the agency.

Tijjani also charged the management and graduands to intensify their efforts and live up to expectation as Borno State Government is always ready to support the agency in discharging its duties.

UNDP representative and Head North East Sub Seat of the UNDP, Mr Simon Ridley, Girdo Technical Engineering Services, Engineer Abdulmuminu Musa, applauded the State Government for the partnership and restated their readiness to support the government in more developmental projects.

The event was also witnessed by the Shehu of Borno, represented by the Ibrahim Wadaima of Borno, Alhaji Abba Masta, who is also the District Head of Maiduguri.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of certificates to the 300 graduands, passing out parade, display of equipments and decoration of principal officers of BOTMA with their new ranks by the Chief of Staff.