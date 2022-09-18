Borno Police Parade 20 Suspects For Possession Of Hard Drugs

The Commissioner of Police Borno State Command Cp Abdu Umar MNIM, psc, fdc in his usual efforts to get rid of the state from all sorts of Crimes & Criminality across the state has today 16th day of September 2022 paraded 20 suspects who were arrested during a raid at their hideouts around Bulabulin area of Maiduguri Metropolitan city.

The suspects who are mostly youth have been caught in possession of Twenty five (25) kilos of dry leaves suspected to be indian hemp Seven (7) pieces of D5 and wraps suspected to be hard drugs, five (5) pieces of exzole, seventy eight (78) small bottles of liquid substances and five (5) litres all suspected to be suck and die, 104 rubber solutions, five (5) cartons of exiplon syrups, (28) vile of pentadole injection and 50 pieces of Tramadole substances. also found with them were·dangerous weapons which they are using to perpetrate their heinous act.

The commissioner of police further reiterated that, Borno state police command under his leadership would continue to perform its mandate of protection of lives and properties as well as safety and security of the dear people of Borno. he their after warned all the criminals and criminally minded people to refrain, and be law abiding citizens otherwise they would not be spared when caught but would be made to face the full wrath of the law.