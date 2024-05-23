Borno Police Mourn DPO Killed in Ambush

Borno State Police Command has mourned the death of the DPO Marte Division, SP Pius Sunday, who was killed while responding to a distress call.

Sunday died on the 20th May 2024, at about 2309HRS when the Divisional Police Officer Marte Division, received a complaint from one Adam Abatcha a Senior Community Health Extension Worker (SCHEW) in-charge of Maternal and Child Health Clinic New Marte that some unknown gunmen numbering about six invaded his house and attempted to abduct him,.

In a statement, the command said Abatcha struggled and escaped from his abductors and ran to the Police Station.

“The DPO SP Pius Sunday mobilized his men to the scene, sadly the team was ambushed.

“The DPO was fatally wounded, and one Insp Sani Murtala was brushed by a bullet on his thigh. The injured victim is currently responding to treatment at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) while the corpse of the DPO has been deposited at UMTH mortuary. Discreet investigation is ongoing.

“On behalf of Officers and Men of the Command, the Commissioner of Police CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, expresses our heartfelt condolence to the family of the bereaved,” the statement read in part.