Borno Police Deny Attack on Maiduguri Headquarters

The Borno State Police Command has said its headquarters in Maiduguri, the state capital, did not come under any attack as being circulated on social media.

In a statement on Saturday, the Spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth, said the headquarters remains secure and operational, with no incidents of attack reported.

The statement read, “The Borno State Police Command wishes to officially address and refute the baseless claims circulating regarding an alleged attack on the State Command Headquarters in Maiduguri.

“The Command categorically states that the information being disseminated by certain mischievous individuals is entirely false and lacks any factual basis.

“The public is strongly urged to dismiss the aforementioned misleading information, as the situation at the State Command Headquarters Maiduguri is stable and devoid of any disruptions.

“Commissioner of Police, *CP Ml Yusufu*, expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of four gallant police officers who tragically lost their lives while defending the Police Quarters in Gajiram Town, Nganzai LGA. The incident occurred on the night of 2nd February 2024, at approximately 23:13 hours, when unknown gunmen launched an attack.”