Borno Police Arrest Suspected Car Thieves, Rap*st

The Borno State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, has announced several notable arrests and successful operations in a concerted effort to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the Maiduguri Municipality.

The series of accomplishments were detailed in a press release, highlighting the diligence and responsiveness of the police force under Commissioner Lawal’s watch.

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)

On December 25, 2023, a case of rape was reported at Monguno Police Division. The suspect, Isiyaku Adamu, aged 23, masqueraded as an herbalist and allegedly lured two girls aged 13 and 14 into their room. The suspect, accused of inserting his right-hand finger into their genitals, is under investigation, with impending prosecution.

Foiled Robbery Attack

On January 16, 2024, the Police Rapid Response Squad thwarted a suspected Malian group’s robbery attempt in Moduganari. The suspects, riding a tricycle with registration number GBL 242QA, had snatched a Techno T9 Handset from Alhaji Mohammed while he was cycling. The police pursued the suspects, who abandoned the tricycle and the stolen handset. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.

Recovery of Stolen Tricycle

Acting on a tip-off, Lamisula Division arrested five suspects for conspiring to steal a tricycle with registration number BG 6638 and plate number JRE 852 WG. The tricycle had been previously reported stolen at the Baga road area in Maiduguri. The tricycle was recovered, and investigations continue to apprehend two additional suspects still at large.

Theft of Motor Vehicle

On January 15, 2023, Isyaku Alhaji Ibrahim reported the theft of his personal vehicle at Police Area Command Metro. The police are actively investigating the incident.

These accomplishments underscore the commitment of the Borno State Police Command to enforcing the law, ensuring public safety, and swiftly responding to criminal activities within the state.