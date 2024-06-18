Boris Johnson Endorses Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Candidate

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has endorsed Scarborough and Whitby’s Conservative parliamentary candidate, recording a video in support of Roberto Weeden-Sanz ahead of the July 4 General Election.

In the video, Mr Johnson said: “He is one of the good guys and would be a terrific local MP!”

The former PM has endorsed several other candidates, including the MP Simon Clarke who was part of an attempt to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister earlier this year.

Tens of thousands of letters signed by Mr Johnson are also expected to be posted across the country, according to the Guardian.

