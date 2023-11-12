Boris Johnson Condemns anti-Semitic Chants in London

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War, it is shocking to hear nakedly anti-Semitic chants on the streets of London.

The chants were made by pro-Palestine protesters calling for an end to Israel’s action against Hamas in Gaza.

In a oost on X, Johnson said, “There are people who plainly want to ignore the Hamas massacre of October 7. They want to wipe Israel off the map. That is what they were chanting for today. They must not and will not succeed. I thank the police for all their efforts to keep people safe – but we must all do more, because an ancient hatred is rising again in Europe. It must be stamped out.”