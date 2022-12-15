Boost Economic Activities In Niger, Gov Bello Charges Corporate Bodies

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has called on corporate bodies and organizations to take up offices at the Niger State Development Company (NSDC) to boost socio-economic activities in the state.

Governor Sani Bello gave the charge while commissioning a commercial office complex of the NSDC in Minna named after Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu.

The Governor assured that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He expressed confidence that the edifice will be judiciously put to use so as to guarantee a commensurate return on investment.

He applauded the management of NSDC for driving the state investment and strategic development initiatives by leveraging on the private sector participation in various investment portfolios.

The Governor also commended them for naming the commercial office complex after Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu who he described as a successful businessman who has contributed immensely to the diverse sector of the economy both at the state and national levels.

Commissioner for Investment, Commerce, and Industry, Hajiya Ramatu Yar’adua said that the commissioning of the edifice is in line with the Governor’s vision of sustaining the growth and development of the state economy.

She commended the management and staff of NSDC for their initiative and hardwork.

The Commissioner said naming the office complex after a seasoned economist and philanthropist, is a noble gesture as he has provided purposeful leadership to several companies in the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NSDC, Dr. Mommoh Jimoh and the Chairman NSDC Board of Directors, Shuaibu Gwada in their separate remarks, commended the support of the Governor to the company.

They described the company as the catalyst to economic development in the state, saying that naming the edifice after Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu was apt as he was the brain behind the establishment of the company.

Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu was born in 1948 and has a vast experience in the development of public and private sectors.

He is the first Chairman, Board of Directors of the Niger State Development Company.

Mallam Aliyu pioneered the design of the first state development plan as the then Acting Cheif planning officer of the state.

He also over saw the creation of the state Development Company, Supply Company Limited, State Engineering and Construction Company Limited as well as Shiroro Line now known as the Niger State Transport Authority.